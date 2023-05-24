Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – A South African lady, Lindiwe TheryLin Pholo, has mourned her niece, Khanyisile Nondela, who committed suicide.

According to her, Khanyisile, took her own life on Sunday night, May 21, 2023.

“Last night I lost my niece to SUICIDE. Just a few weeks ago we stood side by side to bid farewell to her grandfather. On my way back home, she asked if she could accompany me to the airport,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, May 22.

“Amongst other things that excited her that day, was catching the sight of the take-off of an aeroplane and the meeting of her favorite artist Zola 7 for the first time, who embraced everyone by agreeing to taking pictures with all my nieces.. We hugged, said our goodbyes and I boarded. Little did I know it would be the last time I saw her.

“You broke my heart Khanyisile Nondela, How I wish, how I wish I knew what you were going through, maybe signs were there and I ignored them, but it’s too late now. I failed you and I am sorry. In God’s hands, may your beautiful young soul gently rest in peace.”