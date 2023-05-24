Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – A video clip has emerged of Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga sweating profusely while answering questions on the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government’s proposal to introduce a housing levy to all salaried Kenyans.

President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader, through Finance Bill 2023, wants all salaried Kenyans to be deducted 3 percent monthly to cater for the construction of affordable houses across the country.

Speaking during a brief on the bill at State House on Wednesday, Hinga was seen sweating like a pig while explaining the housing levy.

While ajority of Kenyans seem to oppose the proposal, the PS unequivocally stated that the Housing levy is mandatory for all employed Kenyans.

Here is a video of PS Charles Hinga sweating at the state house as he tried to shed light on the controversial Housing levy.

