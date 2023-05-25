Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday May 25, 2023 – The partner of Valencia winger Justin Kluivert was a victim of assault and robbery after thieves attacked the player’s family home in Betera, Spain.

The perpetrators used the La Liga fixture list to take advantage of Kluivert’s absence, with the forward in Palma preparing for Thursday evening’s tie against Mallorca.

According to Valencia Plaza, Kluivert’s partner was beaten by the assailants during the robbery after returning home from walking their dogs on Wednesday night.

The three thieves were able to enter the house through the garden.

The footballer’s wife was then attacked as the criminals demanded to know were the valuables were in the house, with the robbers – who Spanish news outlets have described as ‘hooded’ stealing watches, jewelery, and clothing worth close to £138,000 (€160,000).

Kluivert’s partner is said to be suffering from shock and minor injuries after the assault, and the player has stayed with the travelling squad in Mallorca.

The robbery follows a worrying trend in Spain that sees criminals use fixture lists to learn when players and coaches will be away from home, giving them the opportunity to try and rob an empty property.