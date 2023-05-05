Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Renowned media personality Syombua Osiany has gushed over her husband David Osiany as vocal blogger Aoko Otieno washes his dirty linen in public.

Taking to her Twitter account, Syombua penned a sweet message to Osiany as they celebrate their anniversary.

She recounted how he proposed to her in style live on air and affirmed her love for him.

“05.05.2015…. Exactly 8years today at 11.40am LIVE on air as we did #ChapaKazi on Kenya’s number ONE radio station, he popped the question, I said I do! I STILL DO! Hii mali ni yangu; given by God, carried by His grace ⁦@DavidOsiany’’ she wrote.

Osiany responded to the message by saying, “To brighter, better, lovelier, sunnier, wealthier and healthier tomorrows my wife and queen. Cheers to now and always. If I could turn back the hands of time, I’d still have this ride with you jaoda.”

Syombua’s romantic message comes even as Aoko continues to expose how she had a secret affair with her husband, Osiany.

Aoko has made a series of explosive tweets exposing her alleged affair with the former CAS.

