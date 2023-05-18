Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Two high school girls who went missing after they were sent home over unpaid school fees have been found.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, the girls disappeared for days.

They were found at a building within Kasarani estate, having been drugged.

They were reportedly in a state of shock and confusion.

Police rushed them to the hospital for medical attention as investigations continue.

