Monday, May 22, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero can now withdraw money from his bank accounts after the lapse of the 15 days that the court had frozen the accounts.

Two weeks ago, the court froze 15 of Ezekiel‘s bank accounts over his links to the Shakahola massacre, where his partner in crime, pastor Paul Makenzie of Good News International Church, is accused of killing his followers and burying their bodies at Shakahola forest.

The investigating officer took to the dock on Monday and confirmed that all banks had complied and he had no issue with the pastor accessing his church accounts.

While being cross-examined by Lawyer Danstan Omari, Inspector Martin Munene told the court that from the documentation received, none of the accounts was in the name of the pastor.

He said all accounts were either for the church or the school.

However, the officer said Safaricom had not complied with the court order as of today and wanted them to be summoned for not producing data relating to the SIM cards in question.

The matter will be mentioned on Tuesday next week to confirm if Safaricom complied with the court order.

Omari also informed the court that their client Pastor Ezekiel was currently in his Mavueni church, where senior security chiefs and lawyer Cliff Ombeta are going through his premises to verify issues.

