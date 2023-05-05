Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 5, 2023 – Controversial blogger, Maverick Aooko, has revealed the woman who pimps beautiful girls to Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Aoko, who was one time ODM chairman, John Mbadi’s social media campaign manager, revealed that Kisumu West Member of Parliament, Rozaah Buyu, is the woman who pimps ‘yellow yellow’ ladies to Raila Odinga.

Aoko also revealed that the former Premier has been in ‘Siberia’ for several years after Mama Ida Odinga refused to sleep with him.

Currently, Baba as he is always known by his rambunctious supporters, is allegedly sleeping with the nominated Member of Parliament Irene Mayaka.

Mayaka was nominated to parliament by ODM.

“Ida aliacha kupea mzee k*ma centuries ago killed her maid who used to give mzee and police said ni jiko .Rosa Buyu pimps women for mzee You want to start an ODM vs UDA war with me Aoko?

“I sat your party chairman on his office toilet and watched him squirm to my thrust, try me,” She wrote on her Twitter page.

Aako also said she has slept with ODM chairman, John Mbadi and former Chief Administrative Secretary, David Osiany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.