Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday threw his successor, President William Ruto, off balance after he refused to retire from politics.

During the Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Convention held at the Ngong Racecourse, Uhuru declined to be pushed into retirement, insisting that he would continue advocating for the interests of the Jubilee Party as its leader.

With an unwavering spirit and a burning desire to shape Jubilee’s future and rescue it from Ruto’s grasp, Uhuru lashed back at his detractors in the Kenya-Kwanza administration, who he lamented had threatened him to the extent of raiding his family’s Northlands City.

According to political analysts, the statement, which shifted the political scenario, leaves Ruto with few tricks to curtail Uhuru’s influence.

Speaking during an interview, political analyst Dr. Jane Thuo opined that Uhuru was flexing his power as the pressure from the presidency was off his shoulder. She noted that Ruto’s escape route would be listening to the people and listening to their pleas.

Contrary to popular belief, the analyst projected that Ruto could befriend Uhuru to join the Kenya-Kwanza administration, indicating that anything is possible in politics.

Thuo added that the retired president’s influence extended overseas, meaning the Kenya Kwanza administration could not tie him politically or financially using retirement benefits.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Political Analyst Barack Mukula, who claimed that Uhuru did not care about his Ksh1.2 million monthly pension and other lucrative allowances that Ruto is threatening him with.

