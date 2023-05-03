Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 5, 2023 – United States President Joe Biden has sent a message to his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, who is trying to resolve the ongoing military conflict in Sudan.

In a message delivered by US ambassador to Kenya, Meghan Whitman, Biden assured Ruto that he supports Kenya’s effort in solving the Sudan crisis that has left over 1000 dead and over 10,000 injured.

The US government also thanked Kenya for granting humanitarian access to families evacuated from Sudan.

“Today, I met with families who had been safely evacuated from Sudan’s ongoing conflict. In his call with President William Ruto yesterday, @SecBlinken reiterated the United States support for regional efforts to end the fighting and allow humanitarian access,” Whitman said.

Since a coup in October 2021, Sudan has been run by a council of generals and there are two military men at the centre of the dispute.

Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the armed forces and in effect the country’s president.

And his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

They have disagreed on the direction the country is going and this came into public two weeks ago when RSF clashed with the Sudan Army.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.