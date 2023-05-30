Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Top model, Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz could not keep their hands and lips off each other during their romantic outing in France.

In the photos, the couple who tied the knot in 2019 could be seen packing on the PDA while yachting off the coast of Cannes, kissing and touching each other as they soaked up the sun.

Klum who turns 50 on June 1, showed off her toned body in a nude string bikini, while the husband who is a guitarist aged 33, wore a pair of black swim trunks and an orange trucker hat.

At one point, Klum had her leg and hand on her hubby’s thigh as they passionately kissed.

See photos below