Thursday, May 11, 2023 – A woman was filmed alighting from a Range Rover in the middle of traffic after allegedly arguing with her spouse.

In the video shared on Twitter, the distraught woman is seen alighting from the multi-million car as the driver, who is said to be her spouse, was waiting for traffic to be cleared.

She banged the door and broke into tears.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, “If kulilia kwa Range Rover was a person,’’

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.