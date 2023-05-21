Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – A tribute to Oscar Sudi’s friend Lawrence Kemboi alias Loroo, who was brutally murdered in Eldoret, has sparked reactions.

The tribute penned by a group of friends went viral and Netizens were not impressed with the way Loroo’s friends paid their last respect to him.

Instead of honouring his memory, the friends chose to centre the tribute on themselves, praising their trivial acts of kindness.

A section of the tribute read: “He would spend time in the club with friends eating meals free of charge courtesy of his friends’ generosity”

Many lamented the absence of genuine compassion and empathy in the tribute after it went viral.

‘’I’m still looking for the right words to describe the scribes of Loroo’s eulogy. My grammar is limited, maybe. They chose to praise themselves in someone’s eulogy. In psychiatry, that’s a serious mental case. If Loroo wakes up now, he will cry, curse life and plead to be taken back, ‘’ a social media user wrote.

‘’Why would someone write that honestly. Yaani someone had to chest thump on their supposed generosity, especially in matters of food. Like really? Sad,’’ another user wrote.

