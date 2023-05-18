Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – Swedish-British TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson has slammed ‘Hollywood hypocrites’ for supporting Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actor, 59, delighted fans while attending the premiere of the Louis XV period drama, Jeanne du Barry, his first film since winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard last year.

After both Johnny and his ex-wife, 37, accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded him $10 million in damages and $2 million to Amber.

On making his comeback, Johnny received applause from the audience and fans at the Cannes Film Festival, and Ulrika didn’t find it funny.

In her latest column for The Sun, Ulrika has lashed out at those who are supporting Johnny, reminding her readers that he was found by a judge in an English High Court case to be a domestic abuser.

She wrote: ‘As if winning his case of defamation against Heard, who gave countless examples of his atrocious conduct and made allegations of violent, coercive, denigrating and manipulative behaviour wasn’t enough, people are now literally rolling out the red carpet for Depp. He’s a hero.

‘He hasn’t even had to show any signs of rehabilitation they just love Johnny.

‘And yet, this was the man who among other things talked in texts about wanting to rape his wife, burn her body and drown her to make sure she was dead. He claimed they were made in jest.’

Ulrika went on to claim a woman in his position would not have been forgiven so easily as she accused society of being sexist.

While speaking to the press, Johnny addressed whether he felt ‘boycotted’ by Hollywood – three years comes after he was notably asked to step down from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

He said: ‘I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood, myself.

‘It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.’

Johnny went on to address what it was like being asked to ‘resign’ from a film, adding: ‘Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, “No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke”.

‘When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.’

Johnny also hit back at people who have questioned whether Cannes should have given him such a prominent platform.

‘What if one day, they did not allow me to go to McDonald’s for life because somewhere there’d be 39 angry people watching me eat a Big Mac on a loop?’ he asked. ‘Who are they? What do they care?’

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star went on to discuss why he doesn’t think he has had a ‘comeback’, insisting he didn’t go anywhere.

‘I’ve had my 17th comeback, apparently,’ he said. ‘I keep wondering about the word “comeback’. I didn’t go anywhere.

‘As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But I didn’t go nowhere.’