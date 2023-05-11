Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 May 2023 – Controversial city politician Karen Nyamu has left Netizens talking once again after she posted a video goofing around with her baby daddy Samidoh.

Samidoh and Karen were enjoying a meal after attending a workout session together.

She took a selfie video and posted it on her TikTok account.

A fan commented on her timeline and accused her of forcing her relationship with the popular Mugithi singer but she confessed he is the love of her life.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, is currently out of the country.

She jetted to America with their kids for vacation.

It seems Samidoh and Karen are having the best time of their lives, now that Edday is not around.

Watch the trending video.

