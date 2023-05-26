Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 May 2023 – Patrick Langret has been exposed as a notorious womanizer and deadbeat dad by his jilted baby mama.

He dumped his baby mama when their son was one year old.

The boy is now 15 years old, and he has never bothered to take care of him.

She revealed that he has more than 12 kids from different baby mamas.

She advised the ladies that her less-than-ideal ex, the father of her child, possessed a remarkably enchanting tongue, which seemingly explained his extensive collection of baby mamas scattered about

