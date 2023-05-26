Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 May 2023 – A young Kenyan lady is yet to heal and move on after her baby daddy abandoned her and failed to take parental responsibility.

She claims that he abandoned her with her newborn baby at Kenyatta National Hospital.

She has raised the kid single-handedly for four years.

The heartbroken lady further claimed that her baby daddy is a father Abraham with babies all over.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.