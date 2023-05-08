Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has said that money is very important.

The daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, who is currently in the Maldives, stated this at the weekend.

“Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is essential, and there’s nothing like the feeling of being surrounded by inspiration,” she wrote.

“In short….having money helps for sure. Don’t let anyone lie to you.”