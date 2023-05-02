Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 May 2023 – Netizens have raised eyebrows after police just walked away instead of dispersing goons who attacked a truck heading to Uganda along the Southern Bypass.

In the video shared by Twitter bigwig Gabriel Oguda, the lorry driver is heard asking why police officers are walking away from the chaotic scene instead of saving the lorry from being torched.

The goons might have been hired by state operatives to taint the image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, who is leading anti-government protests.

Watch the video and connect the dots.

