Thursday May 11, 2023 – Lupita Nyong’o has a new look.

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to debut her new bald head in a post and she was also spotted out and about with her fresh look.

“Happy without hair! (Application for the Dora Milaje submitted! 🙅🏿‍♀️),”Lupita captioned her post on social media.

For those who don’t know, the Dora Milaje are the elite group of female warriors in the Black Panther movies. She stars in the franchise as Nakia.

On Wednesday, May 10, she also stepped out in a bright outfit with a newly-shaved head during a stroll in the East Village of New York City.

The 40-year-old actress donned a denim blue jacket over chartreuse textured long-sleeved top with light blue jeans and off-white and pink Nike sneakers.

The Kenyan-Mexican beauty wore dark sunglasses as she made her way down the street in the Big Apple with the new look.