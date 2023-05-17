Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – A section of United Democratic Alliance leaders from the Mt Kenya region has urged President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to desist from attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta in political forums.

The leaders led by Murang’a County Woman Representative Betty Maina urged the two politicians to stop disrespecting the former President.

They noted that Uhuru was a good leader who did some good things for Kenyans during his tenure.

“We cannot continue like this…He has his place in our history and society. There are those good deeds he did for us during his tenure and we must show him respect,” she said in Kikuyu at Kimorori Grounds in Kenol town during a bursary issuance function

Ms. Maina said Mr. Kenyatta should be treated as a Mt Kenya son “to be respected and loved…and we are only exhibiting foolishness to fight one of our own as other regions unite behind their own”.

She lamented that they were “fighting a man who has so far kept his peace and it is not asking too much to demand that we too reciprocate and treat him with the respect he deserves”.

