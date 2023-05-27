Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to repay the hustler funds so that they will be able to get other loans in the future.

Speaking in Embu on Friday, Ruto reminded Kenyans that the fund which offers an 8 percent interest annually was not free and must be repaid.

“The Hustler funds are not for free and should be returned to the government,” Ruto said.

While pleading with Kenyans to repay their loans, the head of state emphasised that the fund was only meant to uplift the living standards of Kenyans through starting small businesses.

Ruto also castigated his supporters who have been saying they voted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and are not supposed to pay the loan.

“We wanted Kenyans to access the funds so as to benefit and they should not abuse the programme. Some people are saying they voted for it and they must keep the funds, no it should not happen like this. The funds given are debts and Kenyans should pay up,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST