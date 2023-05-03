Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a trip down memory lane, sharing details about her past relationships with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

Speaking on a new episode of “Call Her Daddy”, she said both of the actors were “good kissers” when they dated.

When podcast host, Alexandra Cooper asked who was better in bed, Paltrow, 50, admitted;

“That is really hard,”

“Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup].

“And then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” Paltroe continued.

She added, “I can’t believe my daughter, [Apple], is listening to this!”

When pressed to play a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill” with Affleck, 50, and Pitt, 59, and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, in mind, the actress said she would have sex with Pitt again.

“I think Brad,” Paltrow said of her “Seven” co-star, noting that she would choose to “remarry” Coldplay star, Chris Martin, “Ben, yeah, God bless him.”

She went on to say that while Affleck made her laugh more, Pitt was a more romantic partner — and the better actor.

Paltrow, who is now married to “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk, got engaged to Brad Pitt in 1996, only for the duo to call it quits the following year. After their split, Paltrow moved on with Affleck. The former coupled dated on and off from 1997 to 2000.

The “Emma” star’s next relationship was with Martin, whom she married in 2003 and shares two kids with. The exes welcomed daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 17, in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

Paltrow praised Charles Martin on Wednesday’s episode, saying she would “remarry” him and “do that all again” because he gave her “the loves of [her] life,” her kids.

Martin and Paltrow “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, and their divorce was finalized two years later.

GWYNETH PALTROW- The Ultimate Dating Roster 👀👏 WATCH NOW: https://t.co/tMOlI6GPEg pic.twitter.com/m3oFZrHLWU — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) May 3, 2023