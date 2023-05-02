Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – As the investigations over the Shakahola massacre continue, new details have emerged on how Pastor Paul Mackenzie concealed over 100 bodies at his Shakahola farm without raising an alarm.

Speaking to the media, a grave digger revealed that the bodies exhumed at Shakahola forest were concealed inside a vegetable garden to create a facade of a well-manicured yard.

He pointed out that the bodies buried in a mass grave were marked differently.

On the other hand, the bodies buried in homesteads were well preserved and looked as if they had been treated in a morgue before burial.

This, by extension, now implicates Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Center and Church, who the police believe was dumping bodies of his followers in the nearby morgue before shipping them to Shakahola in the cover of darkness for burial.

According to Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha, over 110 bodies were exhumed from the forest, where 60 per cent belonged to children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.