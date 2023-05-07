Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo was spotted out in Connecticut on Wednesday night, May 3, with a mystery woman who he reportedly introduced as his wife.

Sources told Page Six that Cuomo was “at Westport restaurant Nômade” dining with “a tall blond named Emma.” One of the sources said;

“The governor was introducing her as his girlfriend. He was very friendly with patrons, taking pictures and chatting, and was very well received.”

In 2022, Cuomo was also spotted with a “blond mystery woman” and a group of friends until 1 a.m.” An eyewitness said at the time “Cuomo was with a group of friends and appeared very comfortable in a pair of jeans and navy blazer. He was accompanied by a mystery green-eyed blond in her late 40s, wearing a black dress.” It’s unclear if “Emma” is the same woman.

Cuomo, 65, previously was in a 14-year relationship with “Semi-Homemade Cooking” TV chef Sandra Lee, but they split in 2019. In 2020, Lee was spotted packing up her belongings from the Westchester home she once shared with Cuomo.

He was also previously married to fellow political dynasty scion Kerry Kennedy from 1990 to 2005.