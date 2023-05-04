Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Veteran gospel musician Faustin Munishi has revealed how they fell out with controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church in Kilifi County.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Munishi opened up about his relationship with the controversial preacher who has been linked to the deaths of more than 110 people.

Detectives are investigating Shakahola massacre cult leader Paul Mackenzie and controversial pastor Ezekiel Odero.

The ‘Malebo’ hitmaker revealed that they had been good friends with Mackenzie since 2015, but parted ways in 2019 when he started manipulating locals in his Malindi backyard and his followers through twisted extreme religious teachings and fear of the unknown in search of salvation.

“I met Pastor Paul Mackenzie in 2015, and we became friends. He was just a good servant of God when I met him during one of the outreaches on the Kenyan coast, at that time, Pastor Mackenzie had his church and owned his television station – Times TV.

At one time, I even attended his church and later went on a platform at his Times TV to preach. At that time he was a good man and preached the gospel of truth,” Munishi explained.

“Hakuwa mtata hata kidogo. Alikuwa mhubiri wa injili ya ukweli (At that time he was not controversial. He preached the gospel of truth,” Mr. Munishi revealed.

“I started doubting Pastor Mackenzie’s teachings in 2019 when he claimed that the Huduma Namba, which was launched on April 2, 2019, was satanic. I remember calling him and telling him to stop misleading the public,” explained the legendary Tanzanian-born singer.

Munishi recalls that this was the beginning of his fallout with Mackenzie.

The Kenyan DAILY POST