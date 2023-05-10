Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Good News International Church Pastor, Paul Makenzie and his new Life Prayer Centre counterpart, Ezekiel Odero, have a reason to smile after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki said all the Shakahola victims have all body organs intact.

Kindiki spoke on Tuesday a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), indicated that an autopsy conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor established missing organs in some of the bodies

The CS denied that some victims had their organs harvested, terming it “politicization of the probe into the massacre”.

Kindiki insisted that people who have facts about the investigations are those on the ground, not in offices.

“As of now, treat it as rumours. People who have facts are those on the ground, not those in offices,” said Kindiki.

Already police have exhumed 133 bodies and the number may rise exponentially as more graves are being discovered in the Shakahola forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.