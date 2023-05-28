Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – An accountant by the name Oluwatosin Olaseinde has said she is vocal about divorce because it’s a better than enduring domestic violence.

“A lot of people ask me that as a Christian why am I vocal about divorce. I am vocal about it because God loves you more than he hates divorce. Don’t go and die there. Once they strangle you during an argument. There’s stats to show that the chances of him killing you is high,” she tweeted on Friday, May 26.

“Of course nobody is advocating for divorce over minor things. And before a Nigerian woman divorces you. Trust me she has tried. Marriage is a social capital here. People respect married women. It’s a thing of pride. Let’s not lie. Also the cultural impact.

“So for someone to dump all that advantage. Haaa she has seen things. Also this is NOT the case 100% of the time but in a lot of cases yes it is. Pls if you’re looking for support system reach out. Don’t go and die there plsss”