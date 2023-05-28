Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 28, 2023 – A University graduate, Deborah Ocheido, who said she is a virgin, added that God has been helping her to stay pure and chaste.

The education graduate revealed this during this on Twitter while responding to a question.

“Lol, this question again. I talk about it because sexual depravity is a tool the devil is wielding so much.

Plus God has been helping me to stay pure and chaste and I tell others that’s it’s very possible. Oh and Yes. Proudly yes!” she said.