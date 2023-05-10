Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament (MP) Ngunjiri Wambugu has given former President Uhuru Kenyatta free advice.

This follows a coup by EALA MP Kanini Kega-led faction which saw Uhuru overthrown as Jubilee Chairman by nominated MP Sabina Chege.

According to Ngunjiri, a member of the Jubilee party, Uhuru should retire and go back to Ichaweri because trying to stick around is embarrassing himself.

He noted that Uhuru had reached the apex of his political career and could not go beyond that point as he had been Head of State.

He stated that it was important for him to step aside and let other people lead the party to avoid criticism from members of the public.

“As far as I am concerned, Uhuru Kenyatta is retired. He might not be retired from politics but in my opinion, when it comes to running the party he needs to stand aside and let the party be run by different people.”

“As long as he is fighting to run the party because that is what it looks like right now, he is going to have a situation where even people like myself who hold him in very high esteem will be forced to criticise him,” he stated.

Further, he stated that Uhuru may not be able to handle the necessary move needed to ensure the party continues to grow because he had already taken sides.

“The next step that Jubilee needs to take, I do not think Uhuru Kenyatta can take it. He has already handed over to the new government peacefully.”

“He had already taken the side of some of the members of the party who believe that the last elections were not tallied properly,” he added.

According to Ngunjiri, one team at Jubilee believes that the way to go is to refute the last elections and delegitimize the current government while another team has accepted the reality of having a government and moved on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST