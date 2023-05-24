Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has told men who think he is a simp, to go and cry in their “alpha make coven,” as he gushed over his wife, Adeola.

“Today’s dose of my wife’s beauty and style.

I am a simp. A gone man.

Yes, go and cry in your alpha male coven. Crusty and shallow old men,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, May 22.