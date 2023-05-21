Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 May 2023 – Popular socialite and businesswoman, Zari Hassan, has publicly called out her baby daddy and ex-lover, Diamond Platnumz, for using her name to chase clout.

Zari wrote a long post on Instagram and expressed her disappointment with Diamond’s recent statement about wanting to have another child with her.

The Tanzanian music star made these remarks during a date with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Fantana at his home, which was aired on the second season of the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African.

Zari clarified that Diamond’s assertions were untrue and purely meant to boost his own image and gain attention.

“I hold you in high regard as the father of my children, and nothing can change that. If there were a chance for us to reconcile, you would come running back. It amazes me to see you sitting with temporary individuals in your life, discussing me,” she wrote.

“You can engage in relationships with whomever you please, without involving me in your bets. I don’t want you, and I am not obsessed with you. In fact, it’s the opposite – you seem to be the one obsessed with me and unable to find a replacement. I expect nothing more than mutual respect,” she added.

She expressed concern about the impact of his lies on their children, who may come across such information while browsing the internet.

Zari emphasized, “You appeared on an unscripted show and lied about me. You fabricated stories about how I want to have children with you and how I’m obsessed with you. Who do you think you are that I, Zari the Boss Lady, would be obsessed with you? You will always be part of my life because of our children, but not in the way I have welcomed you thus far. You are cancelled, and if you disagree, let the court decide. I don’t need you. I have a fulfilling life with or without you. Last time I checked, the entire East Africa didn’t know you until I introduced you to the scene.

“I was already a successful millionaire, driving Porsches, owning properties, and being both intelligent and beautiful.”

Zari argued that Diamond consistently allows other women to disrespect her as the mother of his children.

She firmly declared that, as a married woman, she has no intention of rekindling her relationship with her baby daddy.

Read the full post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.