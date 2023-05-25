Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Githunguri constituents have urged their MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, to vote against the Finance Bill 2023 if she wants to be re-elected in 2027.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, residents tell the lawmaker to oppose the bill because it is oppressing both the employed and unemployed Kenyans.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

The residents further told Wamuchomba to tell Ruto that the bill is oppressive and increases the burden of the already suffering common mwananchi.

Here is the video of Githunguri residents telling their MP to vote against Finance Bill 2023 because it is oppressing Kenyans, especially hustlers who voted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government last year.

