Monday, May 29, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has said she will oppose the Finance Bill 2023 because it oppresses Kenyans.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday, Gathoni, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, said the bill intends to push up the prices of commodities like fertilizer which will mean more suffering to the farmers.

She added that if the bill is passed into law then the health and safety of the people will be in great jeopardy.

“This proposed amendment to the budget has significantly exceeded the bounds of what is acceptable. We have been diligent in our efforts to protect the farmers from being exploited in any way, shape, or form’

“Nevertheless, the intention behind this bill is to push up the prices of the inputs that are utilized by Githunguri farmers. In the event that the bill is voted into law, the health and safety of our people will be put in jeopardy.

“Fertilizer was given by Ruto, but he won’t propose this new financial action until there is some evidence that things are improving,” she said.

Wamuchomba also advised Ruto not to chest thump on the bill because many Kenyans, especially Mt Kenya residents, are against the bill.

