Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has also weighed in on the controversial Finance Bill 2023 that is causing ripples across the country over its intention to increase taxes on basic commodities.

In a statement, Gideon, who is also the KANU Chairman, termed the Bill as bad for the country, especially when most Kenyans are struggling to put food on their tables, and urged President William Ruto’s Government to review the proposed taxes in the Bill.

“While taxes are essential for financing the nation’s recurrent and development expenses, it is clear that prosperity cannot be solely derived from taxation.”

“Consequently, it is imperative that the government reviews the Finance Bill, 2023, currently in the National Assembly, and engages in comprehensive public participation to alleviate the burden of punitive tax clauses due to their severe implications for our citizens,” the former Baringo Senator stated.

Gideon challenged Ruto to explore other sources of revenue adding that the State must create an enabling environment for foreign investment.

“Furthermore, we must explore avenues to create a favorable and conducive environment for direct foreign investment, particularly in industrialization. By enhancing manufacturing capabilities and generating employment opportunities, we can integrate a significant number of Kenyans into the mainstream job market and reduce overreliance on taxes,” he said.

