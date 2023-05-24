Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 24, 2023 – 1991 Ballon D’or winner and German football legend, Lothar Matthaus has bought Ghana Premier League football club, Accra Lions FC.

The former Germany captain was announced as a co-owner of the club on Tuesday, May 23.

He reportedly bought the club alongside two other partners; Ghana striker Frank Acheampong and football agent Oliver König.

The trio were unveiled by the club at a brief ceremony in Accra

“Of course it’s a business model. Ghana has always had huge potential in terms of talent, and you can see that in the national team,” Matthaus said, as quoted by Bild.

“We want to bring young players to Europe in a serious way and already well-trained. That’s why we’re also investing in the training ground here.”

Accra Lions remain one of the most exciting clubs in Ghana and are in their second season of promotion to the Ghanaian premier league.

