Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has received a huge boost in his bid to deduct 3% of workers’ monthly salary for his housing project.

This is after the Jua Kali sector declared its support for the housing fund.

The informal sector workers stated their position in a statement through Jua Kali Constructors and Nairobi Market Traders Association during Finance Bill 2023 hearings.

They further registered their disappointment of not being included in the conversation during its beginning stages.

“We will continue contributing to the housing fund and together as a sector, we will change the face of housing in Kenya,” the sector stated.

Through their leadership, they called out politicians and other Kenyans, led by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, accusing them of misleading Kenyans on the Finance Bill 2023.

“Those opposing the Housing Fund are issuing statements from their homes in Lavington, Kileleshwa, and Karen.”

“We are the Mama Mbogas and most of our people are slum dwellers and we must be given the opportunity going forward to talk about the housing scheme,” they stated.

The Jua Kali sector further stated that they know the pain of poor housing and that is why they were in full support of the Affordable Housing Programme introduced by the President.

However, they registered their fears that they could be short-changed through the programme.

“If these houses are for low-income people, let them remain for low-income people,” they begged the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST