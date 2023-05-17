Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – News reaching our desk indicates that President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga have already agreed to have a ‘handshake’

This was revealed by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Jackline Mwenesi.

Speaking at a burial in Kasipul, Homa Bay County, Mwenesi revealed that there were plans for Raila and Ruto to announce a partnership.

According to the CAS, the leaders will hold a press conference in two weeks to formally announce their handshake.

“You will see Raila holding a press conference in two weeks giving a way forward. The two leaders will come together and the country will move forward,” Mwenesi stated.

The new development comes after the two archrivals met for the first time during the burial of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s wife, Mukami Kimathi, on Saturday before meeting again on the same day at Kasarani Stadium for Kip Keino Classic where they talked without the presence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sources at Kasarani revealed that Ruto personally asked his bodyguards to reserve a seat for Raila Odinga who had not arrived.

It is believed that their meeting is what made all the difference.

The handshake may spell doom for Gachagua, who has been very vocal against it since it will elbow him from the limelight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.