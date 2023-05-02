Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of the Shakahola massacre and their accomplices to book.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki assured Kenyans that the Commission of Inquiry that would be formed will make sure no stone is left unturned.

According to Kindiki, he will not rest until Pastor Paul Mackenzie, Pastor Ezekiel Odero and their friends, who helped them murder innocent Kenyans in the name of religion, are locked up behind bars for life.

“Other than establishing how these circumstances came into place, the commission will investigate, inquire and make recommendations on action that must be taken on any public officer who aided Mackenzie,” Kindiki assured Kenyans.

Surprisingly, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, is guilty by association by being a partner of Pastor Ezekiel of New Life Center and Church.

At the same time, Kindiki sent his sincere condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the Shakahola massacre.

“Nothing of this nature will ever happen in our country again. Never again will we have the nature of these horrendous crimes on our soil,” he vowed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.