Monday, May 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Sh7.3 billion corruption case has come back to haunt President William Ruto’s choice for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss.

This is after Civil Society Organisations, under the banner of the National Integrity Alliance (NIA), opposed the nomination of Noordin Haji to head the NIS.

During a press briefing at a Nairobi hotel, NIA cited what they described Haji’s compromised track record and failure to fulfill his constitutional obligations while serving as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Haji has in the past demonstrated gross misconduct, incompetence, and non-compliance with the Constitution of Kenya 2010, specifically Chapter 6 on Leadership and Integrity,” read part of NIA statement.

NIA mentioned corruption cases that were dropped when Haji was serving as the DPP, for lack of evidence.

The cases included Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and 9 others in Ksh7.3 billion case; Wambui Mary -Communications Authority of Kenya chairperson – Tax evasion case – Ksh2.2 billion and Aisha Jumwa – CS Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action – graft case – Ksh19 million.

The civil society maintained that the government would have recovered about Ksh11.3 billion if the 8 cases dropped by the DPP had been adjudicated to a conclusion, and successfully.

According to Sheila Masinde, the Executive Director- Transparency International Kenya, Haji was politically influenced and demonstrated a lack of objectivity in decision-making while terminating corruption cases.

On the other hand, Diana Gichengo – National Coordinator – TISA Kenya noted that NIA had repeatedly called out ODPP for flawed prosecution of corruption cases, hoping that the institution will be accountable to Kenyans, but to no avail.

Similar concerns were echoed by Davis Malombe, the Executive Director of Kenya Human Rights Commission, who urged President Ruto to reconsider alternative candidates who have demonstrated a commitment to upholding the highest standards of leadership and integrity because Kenya deserves a spy chief who can inspire trust and effectively address the significant security challenges facing the nation.

