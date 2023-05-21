Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack against the media which he accused of misleading the country through biased reporting.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Nyandarua County, Gachagua claimed that the media is deliberately mud-slinging President William Ruto’s government.

In his seven minutes address, Gachagua noted that the media had turned a blind eye to the many achievements that President Ruto had earned within the first eight months of his administration.

“It is time to call out the media, especially, The Nation. Before the elections, you worked with the Opposition to fight President William Ruto and ensure that he did not win the August 2022 General Election but you fail.

“Even in Gichugu where Raila’s running-mate Martha Karua voted, they got very few votes. We all know that you will fail even in your current onslaught against Ruto’s government,” Gachagua stated.

The DP then asked Kenyans to spread the word about the various achievements that President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration had achieved within a short time.

“We know that the media will not report about it, but President William Ruto has achieved 50% of the promises that he made to the people during campaigns,” Gachagua claimed.

This comes even as Kenyans are still anxiously waiting for living to come down as promised by Ruto.

Instead of coming down, the cost of living has been climbing every single day thanks to Ruto’s insatiable appetite for more taxes.

