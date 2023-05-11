Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has read the Riot Act to Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi and the top government officials in the ministry over maize importation.

This is after it emerged that the cheap Unga he has been talking about is not available in the shelves due to laxity in the Linturi-led Ministry.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the project coordinators at his Harambee House Annex office, Gachagua told Linturi and his officials to get their acts together and ensure Kenyans get cheap Unga or else there will be trouble.

He noted that Agriculture is the backbone of the country and officials in the sector must get work done.

In the wake of the struggling mass importation of maize that was meant to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of maize flour, the DP ordered the Ministry of Agriculture to align them with the Kenya Kwanza Plan, noting that the country must get value for money invested in such projects.

During the high-stakes meeting, the seemingly concerned second in command wondered why the implementation of critical government projects such as providing cheap Unga was slow.

“The government has a mandate to deliver and all the projects funded by the government should be aligned with the Kenya Kwanza Plan,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President wondered why it took the Ministry of Agriculture too long to come up with solutions to simple tasks that would greatly benefit the majority of Kenyans.

“We must get value for money invested in the projects. We must utilize the funds prudently for the benefit of our people,” Gachagua observed.

In response, Linturi piled pressure on millers and warned them of dire consequences should they fail to import maize as earlier agreed with the government.

Gachagua has been bragging that they have reduced Unga prices to Sh159 per 2kg packet, but on the ground, things have been different.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.