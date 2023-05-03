Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of short-changing Mt Kenya, a region that played a crucial role in ensuring he thrashed Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking at Thika Stadium, Kiambu county, during the celebrations to mark Kikuyu gospel star Muigai Wa Njoroge’s 25 years in the music industry, Gachagua said Mt Kenya region deserves more positions since it contributed 47 percent of votes that made Ruto president.

“I said this government belongs to shareholders and by that, I meant more resources for our people who gave President William Ruto 47 percent of the votes.

“These votes we must use to ask for what is rightfully ours,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua spoke before Ruto appointed Joseph Siror as the Managing Director of Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.