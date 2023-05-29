Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the source of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga’s wealth, who has over nine palatial homes in the country.

Njenga resides in Karen next to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s residence and has nine other homes in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyandarua and Laikipia counties.

Maina Njenga also has vast chunks of land in Kajiado, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Nairobi counties, and according to Gachagua, he is among the richest criminals in Kenya.

Speaking in Nakuru during a security meeting on Monday, Gachagua said Maina became wealthy by extorting people through the outlawed Mungiki sect.

“I want to appeal to parents and church leaders to talk to young people especially in Mt Kenya as they are the ones being targeted by that leader who has nine posh homes courtesy of extorting people,” Gachagua said.

The second in command also vowed to deal ruthlessly with the Mungiki gang and promised to follow in the footsteps of late former Interior Cabinet Secretary John Michuki, who eliminated the sect members in Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST