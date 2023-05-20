Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed why foreign Heads of State are flocking to Nairobi to meet with President William Ruto since taking over power from Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Gachagua, many of those leaders come to Nairobi because they are impressed by Ruto’s development trajectory.

He noted that world leaders have recognised the democratic victory of President Ruto, unlike Azimio Leader Raila Odinga who is crying foul.

He urged Kenyans not to be swayed by their distractors.

“The whole world has affirmed President William Ruto. We are having two heads of state every week, there has never been such international recognition of a President of Kenya since Independence,” he said.

“We have had Singapore Prime Minister. Last week tulikua na was Japan. Hivi karibuni anakuja was Indonesia. The world was impressed by the democratic victory of President Ruto and his focused programme of reviving the economy through bottom-up economic transformation to Nairobi. That is why foreign dignitaries are coming to Nairobi,” he added.

This month alone, Ruto has hosted at least three leaders at State House, Nairobi, the latest being Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who met him today.

The two leaders signed a bilateral cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOUs) during the meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the State House on May 3 and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in the country on May 5.

Fumio and Ruto held talks centred on areas of cooperation in health, food security, and the economy.

