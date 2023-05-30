Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and his supporters evaded justice even after causing havoc in the country.

Speaking during a meeting of leaders and other stakeholders from the Rift Valley on ending illegal brew and drug abuse, Gachagua admitted that it won’t be easy to crush Mungiki.

He claimed that it was hard to clamp down on criminal gangs like Mungiki since they were being abetted by senior police officers in the region.

“The other day, people of this criminal gang were causing chaos at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.”

“Instead of taking people arrested for causing chaos, the officer took a bribe and released them,” the Deputy President remarked.

Gachagua noted that the government would take action against corrupt officers to streamline the security sector.

“We cannot live with such officers. Which country does a station commander have the power to do what he wants?” he quipped.

The DP noted that the National Security Council had decided that corrupt officers would not be transferred but would be relieved of their duties

“Station commander is the centre of police operations. Everything revolves around the station commander.”

“A police station is as efficient, corrupt, or rotten as the station commander,” the DP remarked.

At the same time, Gachagua blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the resurgence of Mungiki.

However, he warned that President William Ruto’s government will not allow Mungiki to regroup again.

