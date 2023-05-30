Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga has hit back at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks on the Mungiki uprising.

Speaking before the Nakuru Law Court yesterday, Njenga, through his lawyers Ndegwa Njiru and Martha Karua, stated that comments made by Gachagua on May 28, lowered the opinion of Kenyans about the reformed Mungiki leader despite being a respectable member of the society.

Njiru noted that the country had gone through a difficult time when the gang attacked and Kenyans did not want to go back there.

“Our client had been vilified by the press. In a function in Thika, the deputy president made comments meant to lower the opinion of the right-thinking member of our society as our client is concerned. Knowing the experience that our country has gone through, we do not want to go back there,” Njiru stated.

On her part, Karua faulted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for referring to Njenga as an ex-Mungiki leader, adding that when he presented himself to the headquarters, they intended to detain him further.

“It was after 1 p.m. and they planned to keep it over the weekend. There have been press reports that appear to prejudice the accused, and we want the court to provide guidance,” Karua stated.

Njenga was released on Ksh100,000 cash bail and Ksh50,000 bond or surety of the same amount after pleading not guilty to all seven charges against him including supporting an organized criminal group.

He was restrained from making statements through the press or public gatherings about the case.

On Sunday, Gachagua called out Njenga for allegedly manipulating the youth to enrich himself through gang operations, claiming that the former Mungiki leader was the sole beneficiary as he had nine mansions built across the country.

