Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he ordered the supply of luxuries in his office daily even after claiming that the William Ruto-led government had no money; something that led to the delay of civil servants’ salaries.

Gachagua, through his office, announced tender opportunities for all interested suppliers.

In a notice, the office of the second in command sought items ranging from meat products, audio equipment, cooking gas, beverages, computers, and uniforms to saunas.

“The Office of the Deputy President invites applications from interested and eligible bidders for the registration of suppliers, consultants, and contractors for use on an ‘as and when required basis’ in the Financial Years 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 ending on 30th June 2025,” read part of the statement.

The items were listed in different categories including registration of supply and delivery of goods, provision of services/works/consultancy, provision of specialized services, and provision of catering goods and services.

Some of the tenders were open to all while others were reserved for suppliers registered with Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO).

How to Bid

All interested supplies are urged to get documents free of charge from the office of the Deputy President’s website, www.deputypresident.go.ke, or at supplier.treasury.go.ke.

Furthermore, the submissions should be serialised with page numbers and must contain copies of mandatory statutory documents among other requirements.

Suppliers were also urged to ensure the submissions are complete in plain sealed envelopes clearly marked Tender No.ODP/01/2023-2023 and the respective category as well as the item description.

The submissions should be deposited in the Tender Box situated on the ground floor of the Harambee House annex, Harambee Avenue, or be addressed to the Principal Administrative Secretary Executive Office of the Deputy President.

All submissions should be made before Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11 am.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.