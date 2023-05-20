Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – President William Ruto has sworn that no single shilling will be stolen again by unscrupulous people in government.

This comes after senior government officers were implicated in the Sh3.7 billion mosquito net scandal at KEMSA that saw Ruto fire Health PS Dr. Josephine Mburu and the entire board and replace them accordingly.

Speaking during the burial of Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie’s father David Waweru in Murang’a County yesterday, Ruto announced that going forward, he will take full responsibility for the accountability of resources of the people of Kenya.

He noted that he will use his powers as the Head of State to deal with anyone who will try to steal public money.

“I won’t be talking a lot but I will take personal responsibility for the accountability of resources of the people of Kenya. Nobody will steal the money Kenyans have paid as taxes, and if anyone tries they will meet me because I don’t have any other job.”

“I will use the sword I was given when I came to power to deal with the people who want to steal money from Kenyans,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also noted that he warned everybody including his close friends that money meant for Kenyans will not be stolen.

“I have already told everyone including my friends and those who are not that Kenyans’ money will not be stolen,” Ruto added.

The KEMSA scandal is believed to have been orchestrated by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his two sons.

