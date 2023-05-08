Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has jealously defended the church and castigated those condemning all religious leaders due to the Shakahola massacre.

Speaking during the installation of Reverend Cleophas Oseso as the new Nakuru Catholic Diocese Bishop, Gachagua urged the clergy to work together to root out those preaching false doctrines.

In line with this, he pointed out that the church is a reflection of society and how such actions painted a picture of society in general.

“Criminals will be dealt with as criminals in accordance with the law because it is not right to use the massacre in Kilifi to condemn the entire church of Christ and the clergy,” he noted.

Notably, the DP assured Kenyans that the government would utilise its resources in capturing the suspects who performed heinous acts under the guise of the church.

The DP also urged the Church to support the government’s effort in the fight against illicit brew by running mentorship programs targeting the youth in society.

The news came as Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Chairman Martin Kivuva condemned the government’s approach to regulating churches instead of dealing with the real issues in Kilifi County.

“Families lost their loved ones and some are unsure where their kin are. The government is not focused on them but is busy thinking of how to punish other churches,” Kivuva stated.

He faulted the government for being caught flat-footed in the Shakahola massacre, where over 110 bodies were exhumed inside the forest.

“It is time for the government to punish those involved instead of beating around the bush by targeting innocent clergy, Imams, and churches,” he noted.

