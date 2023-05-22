Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that he had an immense crush on Limuru Girls High School Principal Teresa Mwangi while growing up.

Gachagua, who was among the VIPs during the school’s celebration of 100 years of academic excellence, revealed Teresa was his neighbour while growing up.

He went on to confess how he was smitten by Teresa’s beauty back then, adding that most boys in his age bracket tried seducing her, him included.

“We grew up together. We are neighbours at home. We tried to confuse her tumweke kwa box, akaruka. I am sure if she had been an easy girl and listened to some of us. Tulikuwa tunataka kumpeleka namna hii namna hii, tungemchenga na hangefika hapa,’’ Gachagua aid amid laughter from all those in attendance.

Watch the video.

